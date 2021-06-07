Ben Blowes' 31 marathons in 31 days nets £225k for Tom's Trust
- Published
A man who ran 31 marathons in 31 days has raised £225,000 for a children's brain tumour charity - more than seven times his original target.
Ben Blowes, 49, of Gazeley, Suffolk, hoped to hit £31,000 with the 812.2 mile (1,307km) feat for Tom's Trust.
He had drummed up £138,000 by the last run in December, and said he was "thrilled" at the final total.
"Every painful step I took will help to support a child and their family," he said.
"As a father myself, it was important to me to try to help as best I could."
Mr Blowes is a Guinness World Record holder after previously running the London Marathon with a tumble dryer on his back in five hours, 58 minutes and 37 seconds.
Each run on every day of December, when he pounded the roads and lanes of Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Milton Keynes, was dedicated to a child which had been supported by Tom's Trust.
He became injured early on in the challenge, completing one run on crutches, but powered on, crossing the final finish line in Newmarket on 31 December, with sons Joel and Spencer.
Based on Mr Blowes' initial target, the charity hoped the challenge would help it support about 30 children and 100 family members with psychological and mental health care.
With a "staggering" £225,000, it said it could extend that to 225 children and up to 675 relatives in the East and North East of England.
Debs Whiteley founded Tom's Trust with husband Andrew in Whittlesford, Cambridgeshire after their nine-year-old son, Tom, died with a brain tumour in 2010.
"I was absolutely blown away by the support that Ben's epic challenge received and so grateful for the support that he showed to us," she said.
"It was a very emotional campaign but one that was about so much positive change, it was an honour to be a part of it and we're thrilled that so much money has been raised to help so many children."
Brain tumours account for one out of four childhood cancers and survivors can be left with life-long disabilities including blindness, hearing loss and learning disabilities.
