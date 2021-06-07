Mental health: Suffolk teen's poster depicts her struggles
- Published
A teenager has depicted her own struggles with anxiety and depression in a poster designed to encourage others to talk about mental health.
The poster, by Maisie Jones of Kesgrave in Suffolk, features tears in the form of extracts from her journal.
"Behind the Mask" will be displayed in the town and nearby Rushmere St Andrew and Martlesham.
Ms Jones, 18, said: "I think this poster will definitely grab people's attention."
It was hoped the self-portrait would eventually be rolled out across Suffolk, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The sixth form pupil said she was diagnosed with anxiety aged 12 after "watching a loved one become quite ill and eventually pass away".
'Screaming and nobody can hear'
She said: "Just from the anxiety and struggles of school I spiralled downhill and ended up being diagnosed with depression at 15, which was difficult, but I am out of the thick of it now.
"I struggled in silence for so long, so that when things got so bad I didn't know where to turn to."
She said she hoped the poster would make others "realise there is somewhere they can go, even if they don't want to speak to someone, they know about it".
Ms Jones explained how the extracts from her journal recounted the pain and loneliness she felt.
She said: "It's like I am living in someone else's body and looking through their eyes. It's like you're screaming and nobody can hear."
The poster campaign has been funded from the locality budget of East Suffolk councillor for Kesgrave, Debbie McCallum, and supported by Kesgrave Town Council.
Mrs McCallum said: "We would like parents and friends to use this picture as a talking point - discuss with your children what you think of this? Do you feel any of that?
"If we can sustain one life or a few people, the job will all have been worthwhile."
For information and support, a list of organisations can be found at bbc.co.uk/actionline.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk