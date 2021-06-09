Suffolk Backyard Ultra: John Stocker aimed to show children you can achieve more
An ultra-distance runner who completed more than 337 miles in 81 hours to win an extreme event said he did it to teach his children not to accept any barriers.
John Stocker, 41, beat Matt Blackburn to be the last person standing in the Suffolk Backyard Ultra event.
Participants had to run 4.167 miles (7km) at Knettishall Heath every hour until they could no longer carry on.
He said he took part in the event to "show you can achieve more".
Organisers of the event, which started on Saturday, said Mr Stocker and Mr Blackburn, 35, both beat the previous world record for the event.
They said the previous record of 312.5 miles (502km) in 75 hours was set by Belgian dentist Karel Sabbe in October.
Both runners completed 80 laps but Mr Blackburn pulled out during lap 81, with Mr Stocker completing the lap to win the race.
Mr Stocker, from Bicester, Oxfordshire, said: "I'm slightly weathered and tired, and confused with the attention.
"I did it to show you can achieve more. I have three children and I like them to understand they shouldn't accept where boundaries are set."
A total of 123 people started the event, which continued through the nights.
The lap distance is set at 4.167 miles as that totals 100 miles in 24 hours.
The winner in these events, that started in the US, is the last person standing.
Mr Stocker added his "main goal is to try and stay steady throughout".
"When you get back to the checkpoint you only need ten minutes before you have to go back out," he said.
