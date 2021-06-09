Kesgrave schoolboy shooting trial: Accused wanted to scare victim
A teenager who shot a schoolboy in the face with a shotgun has told a court he only wanted to "scare" him.
The victim, aged 15 at the time, was wounded as he left for school in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on 7 September.
The incident left him with "devastating and life-changing injuries" and he remains "partially paralysed", Ipswich Crown Court heard.
The defendant, 16, who cannot be named due to his age, denies attempted murder and four other charges.
Giving evidence, the accused said he had an interest in guns "at quite an early age".
When asked what his main interests were outside school, he said: "Video games and clay pigeon shooting."
The teenager admitted intending to cause the boy fear but denied he had intentions to kill.
Defence barrister Diana Ellis GC asked him: "Did you intend to shoot him in the face?"
He replied: "No, I didn't."
She then asked: "Did you intend to kill him?"
"No, I didn't," he said.
When asked about the victim's injuries, the teenager said: "I can't imagine the pain and suffering that his family must have gone through, let alone him, and I am truly sorry for what I did."
'Humiliated'
The trial previously heard the defendant and the victim were friends at the time of the incident.
A boy, who was friends with the defendant, said the accused had a "really complicated relationship" with the injured boy.
In a police interview played to jurors, he said the injured boy had "always been dominant" over the defendant.
The accused told the court the victim had humiliated him and subjected him to physical abuse over several years.
The trial continues.
