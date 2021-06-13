Newmarket: Man dies after falling from second floor pub window
- Published
A man in his 20s has died after he fell from the second floor window of a pub in the early hours of the morning.
Officers were called at 00:55 on Sunday to reports a man had been injured in High Street, Newmarket, Suffolk.
Suffolk Police said an ambulance and an air ambulance had attended but the man was pronounced dead outside the Golden Lion pub.
The force said the death was being treated as unexplained but was not believed to be suspicious.
The man's next of kin have been informed and a police cordon remains in place around the pub as officers continue their investigation.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.