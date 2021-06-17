BBC News

Homes in Beccles and Halesworth without power after storms

Published
image copyrightCarl H/WeatherWatchers
image captionBBC Weather Watcher Carl H captured a lightning strike in Ipswich

Hundreds of homes were left without power overnight following storms.

UK Power Networks said 499 customers lost electricity in Beccles, Suffolk, from 02:46 BST to 05:56, due to a fallen tree.

In Halesworth, 138 customers were without power after an overhead line fault was reported at about 06:00.

UK Power Networks said it would "continue to monitor the forecast and have additional resources in place if required".

image copyrightJack Turner/Weather Watchers
image captionWeather Watcher Jack Turner captured lightning over Tunstall

During the night, lightning was seen across Suffolk, with temperatures not dropping much below 19C (66F).

A yellow warning for thunderstorms issued by the Met Office remains in place until Saturday morning.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said in Halesworth "power was interrupted to 138 customers at 06:04 after an overhead line fault, with 98 of these customers restored at 07:25".

Power had mostly been restored at 09:14.

The spokesman apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.