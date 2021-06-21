Suffolk Day: 'We have much to celebrate about our county'
Communities have come together for a special day celebrating Suffolk.
Suffolk Day, held annually on 21 June, applauds the county known for quaint villages, horseracing at Newmarket and 50 miles (80km) of coastline.
As part of the day, some people took a Summer Solstice dip in the sea, while others received special Suffolk Day medals, designed by Maggi Hambling.
Paul Bishop, chairman of Clare Town Council, said there was "much to celebrate" about the county.
He said: "As the most easterly county, the sun shines on us first; we are famous for our wide Suffolk skies, beautiful beaches, unspoilt heathland, rich heritage, timber-framed cottages and ancient buildings.
"We have much to celebrate about our past and about our future, too, with innovative businesses, renewable energy, national investment and world-class creativity, arts and culture, all on our doorstep."
