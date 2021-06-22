Bury St Edmunds: Man who suffered stab wound dies in hospital
A man has died in hospital after suffering a serious stab wound in the early hours of Sunday.
The man, who is in his 40s and has yet to be named, was found in Winsford Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk at about 03:55 BST.
He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but has since died.
Two men, one in his teens and the other in his 50s, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and have been released on police bail.
Suffolk Police said detectives believed "this was an isolated incident and as such, there is not any wider threat to the local community".
A Home Office post-mortem examination would take place later on in the week, the force added.
