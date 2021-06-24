West Suffolk Hospital's maternity service improves after CQC warning
A hospital warned over patient safety has improved its maternity services but still needs to make more progress.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds had improved on the issues that led to the warning notice in 2019.
The health watchdog said the maternity service "requires improvement" but was now "much safer".
The hospital trust said it was "grateful" the CQC had recognised the improvements.
Inspectors turned up unannounced in April to chart the progress after identifying problems in September and October 2019.
The watchdog did find some good and outstanding practices but noted in the report that the department was often short-staffed and had been forced to close twice in a year.
'Safer service'
Philippa Styles, CQC's head of hospital inspection, said: "At our last inspection, we saw a service that wasn't delivering the standard of care women and babies should have been receiving.
"I am pleased... the trust has responded to the issues we raised in the warning notice and women are receiving a much safer service."
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's head of midwifery, Karen Newbury, said: "We are very grateful for the very supportive approach of the CQC, and for their recognition of the many improvements we have made, and continue to take forward.
"I am pleased we have retained good ratings for our services being caring, and being responsive to people's needs."
The trust added it had recruited nine midwives, while the CQC said it will keep monitoring performance.
