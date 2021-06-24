Elena Baltacha auction to 'continue tennis star's legacy'
A charity auction to help youngsters follow in the footsteps of the late British number one tennis player Elena Baltacha is to be held later this year.
Baltacha, who died of cancer aged 30 in 2014, set up an academy in her adopted hometown of Ipswich to teach disadvantaged children about the sport.
More than 100 prizes have been donated to the online auction on 4 November.
Her widower Nino Severino said the fundraising would help "continue Elena's legacy".
He said: "It is so heartening to see the tennis community uniting in the spirit of love all in memory of Elena, and all those around the world whose lives have been shattered by this terrible disease.
"The auction will enable us to deliver a two-year tennis programme starting in primary schools across Ipswich and ultimately across Suffolk."
Mr Severino, who had also been his wife's coach, said the Love All auction "will not only support vital cancer research, screening and care, but will also continue Elena's legacy by introducing the sport she loved to those who might not otherwise have the chance to play".
Baltacha was born in Ukraine, but moved to England as a child with her father Sergei, who played for Ipswich Town between 1988 and 1990.
He later transferred to St Johnstone in Scotland, where Baltacha grew up and trained with tennis coach Judy Murray, mother of Wimbledon title holders Andy and Jamie Murray.
The tennis star, who retired after the 2012 Olympics having suffered from a chronic liver condition since she was 19, settled in Ipswich and toured schools in the area to show children how to play.
The Elena Baltacha Foundation was started after her death and proceeds from the auction will be donated to both her trust and other charities.
These include the Murray Play Foundation, set up by Judy Murray, for tennis programmes in disadvantaged communities around Dunblane in Scotland.
WTA Charities' Aceing Cancer campaign, Sarcoma UK and Suffolk-based charities Zest and GeeWizz will also benefit.
Organisers have released Love All wristbands to raise awareness of the cause.
