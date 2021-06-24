Terry Butcher 'humbled' by former school's tribute in Lowestoft
Former England football captain Terry Butcher said he was "honoured and humbled" to have the sports hall at his former school named after him.
Red Oak Primary School, known as Fen Park Primary until 2014, in Lowestoft has also made him an ambassador.
Butcher was capped 77 times for England and made 351 appearances for Ipswich, where he started his career.
The 62-year-old former defender said the school "formed your character for the rest of your life".
Butcher said Kirkley Fen Park, opposite the school, was "where I really started to play football and play against adults rather than just young boys, that's where it all happened for me".
But he said the school team played a vital part in his early football career.
"I remember playing for the school team and I was in goal and remember going up to Pakefield [Primary School] and we lost the game 7-1.
"I never played in goal again because I talked too much according to the teacher.
"That's when I came further out to play as a defender, which changed my career."
Butcher added: "I never thought I would play international football and I'm so lucky that things have fallen in place for me that I've had such a good time.
"I'm so honoured and so humbled that they've done this."
He admitted "a lot of the children don't know who I am" but said after seeing his name on the sports hall they could "go and Google" him.
Butcher said England's Euro 2020 last-16 game against Germany would be "tough", but if England can win they have a "fantastic opportunity" in the tournament.
"If you look at the rest of the draw and the side of the draw we're on, with Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-final, we've got a really good chance to make it to the semi-final and the final," he said.
