Latitude: Arlo Parks out of festival after catching Covid-19
- Published
Singer Arlo Parks will miss the Latitude Festival after she tested positive for coronavirus.
It comes the day after she attended the announcement of her Mercury Prize nomination.
As well as Latitude, Parks has also cancelled performances in Norwich and at Standon Calling in Hertfordshire.
In a statement on social media the 20-year-old said she was "stuck in isolation, sniffling in bed, feeling very upset".
Parks was nominated for the Mercury Prize for album of the year for her release Collapsed In Sunbeams.
She said she was "so sorry to everybody who was looking forward to see me play".
"I hope that everyone going to these wonderful festivals gets to soak in the atmosphere and have a nice time," she added.
The Latitude festival, near the town of Southwold in Suffolk, was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but is expected to attract a capacity audience of 40,000 people each day this year.
It is operating as a government event-safety trial, and runs until Sunday.
The festival is being headlined by Parks' fellow Mercury nominees Wolf Alice.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk