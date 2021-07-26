BBC News

Flooding: Haverhill roads closed after heavy rainfall

image captionPolice said motorists trying to pass through flood water were making the situation "more difficult"

Police warned people to only travel if essential after severe flooding affected road conditions.

Police said flash flooding had closed Ehringhausen Way and Burton End in Haverhill, Suffolk, on Sunday and conditions were "very poor".

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service assisted police officers.

Suffolk Police said on Twitter that vehicles trying to pass through flood water were "making this more difficult than it needs to be".

