Flooding: Haverhill roads closed after heavy rainfall
- Published
Police warned people to only travel if essential after severe flooding affected road conditions.
Police said flash flooding had closed Ehringhausen Way and Burton End in Haverhill, Suffolk, on Sunday and conditions were "very poor".
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service assisted police officers.
Suffolk Police said on Twitter that vehicles trying to pass through flood water were "making this more difficult than it needs to be".
FLASH FLOODING 🌧— Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) July 25, 2021
Road closure on #EhringhausenWay between general area of Lidl and the Sturmer Roundabout
Please only travel if essential, road conditions are very poor @SuffolkPolice @BBCLookEast @haverhill
#858 pic.twitter.com/QZBfvBhfEA
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk