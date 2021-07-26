BBC News

Car crashes into Ipswich Star Express cafe

image captionThe Audi A6 crashed into the Star Express Cafe at about 09:05 BST

A car has crashed into the front of a cafe.

The Audi A6 collided with the window of the Star Express cafe on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, at about 09:05 BST.

Suffolk Police said there were no injuries reported but the car was leaking oil.

It said road closures were put in place and structural engineers, Suffolk Highways and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service had been called. It asked people to avoid the area.

image captionPolice said no injuries had been reported in the incident on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich

