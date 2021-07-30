Sound City Ipswich: Local talent added to music festival's line up
Eight local acts who successfully bid to play at the Sound City Ipswich music festival have been revealed.
The up-and-coming artists were whittled down from more than 90 who applied to perform at the October event, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
They are Ayo, Bug Teeth, Floral Image, Fraulein, Georgie, Kyanos, Our Quiet Friends and She's In Parties.
Organisers said they were "staggered at the response and the quality of the artists who applied".
The local acts, from Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Norwich, join confirmed touring acts including Working Men's Club, BC Camplight and Porridge Radio.
Festival co-director Marcus Neal said: "Giving new up-and-coming bands the opportunity to play alongside established touring acts is an essential part of Sound City Ipswich.
"We want to give them the experience of playing to new audiences - and to give those audiences the chance to discover new music they may not otherwise hear."
Soul singer Georgie, from Ipswich, said she was "really excited" to have been chosen.
"The festival will hopefully shed some light on the talent we have here and help Ipswich artists to really expand their audience," she said.
The festival debuted as a one-day event in 2019, but only took place online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's expanded version will be held at multiple venues on Friday 1 and Saturday, 2 October.
Venues include the Corn Exchange, The Smokehouse on South Street and a daytime outdoor stage on Cornhill promoted by BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk.
The event has been put together by Out Loud Music, a community interest company which hosts community radio, recording sessions, live gigs and music workshops for youngsters from its South Street Studios base, alongside the Sound City Liverpool event.
