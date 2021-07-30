Latitude festival-goers test positive for coronavirus
Up to 20 people in Suffolk have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the Latitude Festival, the county's director of public health said.
The four-day festival at Henham Park, near Southwold, was the first major event to be held following the lifting of most Covid restrictions in England.
It had a daily capacity of 40,000, made up of campers and day-ticket holders.
The government said it was too early to get a full picture of the impact the four-day event has had.
The music and arts festival, held over the weekend of 22-25 July, was part of the government event research programme (ERP).
Headliners included Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club.
Ticket holders were told to bring either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours before arriving at the festival, or proof of full vaccination.
Stuart Keeble, director of public health at Suffolk County Council, said: "From our local data, we are picking up 14 or 20 cases but obviously these people who have gone to Latitude will be all over the country and that's part of the event research programme to try to piece together the impact of it."
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said it was too early for Latitude results to be fully collated.
It said the results would go into the next phased report of the research programme.
Other events that formed part of the ERP included the Euro 2020 semi-final and final at Wembley and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, both held ahead of 19 July.
