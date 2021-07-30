Ubbeston: Two women seriously hurt by falling oak tree
Two women have been seriously injured by a falling oak tree during what police believe was an outdoor party.
Emergency services were called to Ubbeston, near Heveningham in Suffolk, just after 18:30 BST.
The pair, in their 20s, have been taken to hospital - one with injuries to her spine and head and the other with pelvic and arm injuries.
Suffolk Police said fire, paramedic and air ambulance crews were also called to the scene.
