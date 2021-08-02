Men in 2014 Lowestoft boat accident died after vessel capsized
Two anglers, missing for seven years, died after their speedboat capsized, an inquest heard.
Andrew Porter, 46, and Malcolm Sayer, 79, left Great Yarmouth, Norfolk with Peter Chambers, 43, on 10 March 2014.
Their boat was found upturned closed to the shore at Lowestoft, Suffolk. Mr Chambers's body was found, but the other two men were never recovered.
The jury at Suffolk Coroner's Court concluded the deaths of Mr Porter and Mr Sayer were accidental.
It found they most likely died from drowning caused by cold shock response.
During the inquest, it was heard Mr Porter had become friends with retired carpenter Mr Sayer and the pair went fishing. Their boat was seen leaving Great Yarmouth harbour at about 10:30 GMT.
It was heard CCTV footage showed Mr Chambers was in the boat and appeared to be the only one wearing a buoyancy aid.
The speedboat was seen in "seaworthy condition" at about 11:45 but was spotted overturned 100m (328ft) near Lowestoft's Claremont Pier at about 13:40.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said it was thought it capsized at 12:30.
Investigators reported the boat was found with fishing line wrapped around its propeller.
The MAIB said it was most likely that as the wind picked up, the 2m (6ft) waves were at the "upper limit" of what the craft, a Bayliner Capri 2000, could handle.
As the men tried to free the propeller, the boat took on water, became unstable and capsized.
It said it was unlikely the men could have survived the 6C (42F) water temperature without suitable equipment.
An inquest into Mr Chambers's death was held in 2014. It was recorded he drowned and his death was accidental.
