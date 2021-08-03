Ever Given: Cargo ship that blocked Suez Canal arrives in Felixstowe
A huge container ship that blocked the Suez Canal has docked in the UK for the first time since causing disruption to global shipping.
It was held for more than three months amid a dispute over compensation.
The 400m-long (1,300ft) ship, originally due to arrive in early April, finally docked at Felixstowe in Suffolk on Tuesday afternoon.
Ship-spotters lined the beach as the Ever Given approached port.
The ship had been heading for Rotterdam when it ploughed into the sandy bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal on 23 March.
At the scene - BBC reporter Mariam Issimdar
The ship has now arrived at Felixstowe - months later than expected but with its fame - or infamy - assured.
As it turned the corner for the home straight, noise levels from those waiting dropped noticeably to almost a hush, only to be broken by children shouting "It's here!".
The crowds remain, but have now reduced by about half. All eyes were on it as it manoeuvred into berth seven to complete its long journey.
A few voices could be heard saying it was a "little bit of an anti-climax," but all were pleased to have witnessed the end of the ship's epic struggle to get here.
Most people said it was worth the wait.
It was stuck for nearly a week, causing one of the biggest traffic jams in shipping history.
Hundreds of ships were delayed as they waited for the canal to be unblocked and some vessels were forced to take the much longer route around the southern tip of Africa.
When the ship, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, was finally freed it was held up again until an agreement between Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd, and canal authorities was reached over compensation.
