Ed Sheeran named in Ipswich Town squad list and given number 17
- Published
Ed Sheeran has been named in the squad list for Ipswich Town for their upcoming season.
The singer, who lives in Suffolk and is a Tractor Boys fan, is already sponsoring the shirts of the men's and women's first-teams this campaign.
The chart-topping artist has now been given the number 17 shirt for the official squad list for 2021-2022.
"When Ipswich told me I thought they were joking but I love the idea," Sheeran said.
"I think this is going be a great season and I'm honoured to be a part of it. I just hope this squad number is only ceremonial because I want to see us promoted and that's not going to happen if I'm playing."
Ipswich Town start their third successive season in the third tier of English football on Saturday, against Morecambe.
Sheeran, from Framlingham, played a live-streamed, no-audience gig at the club's Portman Road ground in June.
Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton, said the club saw him wearing the number 17 when he performed that concert so he and manager Paul Cook "spoke about it and we agreed to offer Ed the chance of that squad number".
He added: "It's our way of thanking him for his support and we look forward to welcoming him to Portman Road this season."
