Newmarket death: Two arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman in her 30s.
Police were called to a property in New Cheveley Road in Newmarket, Suffolk, just after 22:10 BST on Saturday.
An ambulance arrived at the scene but the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.
Suffolk Police said early inquiries suggested it was an isolated incident, and that two men from the town, aged 50 and 57, were being questioned.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.