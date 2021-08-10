Newmarket murder inquiry: Donna Price, 43, 'fell from height'
A woman found dead at a property in Newmarket had fallen from a height, police have said.
Donna Price, 43, was discovered at an address in New Cheveley Road at about 22:10 BST on Saturday.
Suffolk Police said a post-mortem examination found injuries "consistent with a fall from a height".
The force said her death "remains under investigation". Two men, aged 57 and 50, arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.
Anyone who saw Mrs Price, of New Cheveley Road, between 06:00 on Friday, 6 August and 22:00 on Saturday has been asked to contact police.
Officers said they believe it was an "isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community".
