Lindsey hoard: Coins stashed during Civil War declared treasure
A hoard of coins stashed in the reign of Charles I during the English Civil War has been declared treasure.
Suffolk Coroner's Court heard the hoard of 1,069 silver post-medieval coins was found during metal-detecting on land near Lindsey, Suffolk, in July 2020.
It included coins of all rulers from King Edward VI to King Charles I.
The British Museum's report said the hoard was the second largest to be found from the Charles I reign.
The largest was discovered in Ashdon, Essex, and contained two gold and 1,201 silver coins.
Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, declared the hoard as treasure.
During the inquest, held in Ipswich, it was heard Suffolk County Council assisted with an excavation after the coins were initially uncovered.
A total of 622 coins were recovered by the excavation, most still situated within a ceramic vessel, while the remainder were found spread in the surrounding topsoil.
It was heard all of the coins were silver and included half crowns, shillings and sixpences.
The British Museum's report said it was thought all of the coins were deposited at one time.
It is not known why they were stashed, but there was understood to be an increase in hoarding activity linked directly to "contemporary events", the report said.
