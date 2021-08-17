Camstar Herbs: Large fire breaks out at herbs and spices factory
Dozens of firefighters spent the night tackling a large fire that had broken out at a herbs and spices factory.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Camstar Herbs in Eye, Suffolk, just after 19:30 BST on Monday.
Crews from across the county plus two from Norfolk spent until 01:30 on Tuesday bringing the blaze under control.
It is not yet known how the fire started.
