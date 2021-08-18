BBC News

Clive Wyard death: Man pleads not guilty to driveway murder

Published
image sourceSuffolk Police
image captionClive Wyard was pictured at the Royal George pub the evening before he collapsed on his driveway

A man accused of murdering a grandfather who was found injured on his driveway has pleaded not guilty.

Clive Wyard, 74, was discovered unconscious with a fractured skull at his home on Valley Road, Ipswich, on 20 July 2018, and died 12 days later.

Rhys Burroughs, 34, previously of Colchester Road, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter at Ipswich Crown Court.

A trial is due to begin on 20 June 2022.

image sourceFamily photo
image captionClive Wyard was a grandfather to nine children

