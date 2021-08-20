BBC News

Heron put down after flying with crossbow bolt in Suffolk

image captionThe bird was "thin, weak and lethargic" by the time it was found in a garden

A grey heron seen flying despite a crossbow bolt injury has been put down after vets found part of its spine had been dislodged.

The bird was photographed in Woolpit in Suffolk on 23 July, with further sightings made in nearby villages.

It was rescued from a garden in Woolpit at about 07:00 BST and taken for treatment at an RSPCA centre.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said it had "been suffering for a long time". Suffolk Police is investigating.

image captionIt was photographed in Woolpit on 23 July and there were several sightings of it in the days that followed
image captionIts spine was dislodged by the arrow

The heron was anaesthetised and X-rayed at the charity's East Winch Wildlife Centre, where vets found the projectile had gone through part of its spine behind the pelvis.

The spokeswoman said: "The bird was in a terrible state - very thin, weak and lethargic.

"This injury meant the bird would have been in incredible pain and unfortunately the heron was not going to recover."

Wild birds are protected by the 1981 Wildlife and Countryside Act and it is illegal for anyone to injure the birds, except under licence.

The spokeswoman urged anyone with information to contact Suffolk Police.

image captionSuffolk Police earlier said it was "highly likely" the arrow, or crossbow bolt, would have human DNA on it that could be used as evidence

