West Suffolk taxi drivers protest over accessible vehicle rule
- Published
Some 60 taxi drivers have mounted a convoy protest about council policy on wheelchair-accessible vehicles.
The convoy drove around Bury St Edmunds and then gathered outside West Suffolk Council's offices.
Rod Dorling, from the West Suffolk Taxi and Private Hire Forum, said some drivers were being asked to buy larger, accessible vehicles when there were enough already.
Councillor Andy Drummond said the policy was related to the Equality Act.
Mr Dorling said one driver was told that in order to retain his taxi licence from the council, if he decided to replace his existing saloon car, it had to be with a larger vehicle that was accessible to wheelchair-users.
He said these larger vehicles were more expensive to buy and run, which could force some drivers out of the industry.
"We've already been decimated," he said.
"Loads of people have left because of these new rules and regulations."
A petition started by the taxi drivers said "we have a good variety of vehicles to suit all needs in the area already".
The drivers said the council had "imposed the policy without any consultation".
Mr Drummond, council cabinet member for regulatory and environment, said it was a requirement that there was an adequate provision of wheelchair-accessible vehicles in the district.
He said the council would be reviewing the policy within the next month.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk