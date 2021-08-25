Half-eaten Pringles tin donated to Waveney food bank
A food bank which was given a half-empty tin of crisps has appealed to people to think about what they donate.
The open Pringles tin was discovered by Waveney Foodbank volunteers as they sorted out a supermarket collection at its depot in Eye, Suffolk.
Project manager Matthew Scade said it was "disheartening", but the majority of donations were suitable.
"We would just like things to be in date and not partially consumed," he said.
The charity, which covers towns and villages in south Norfolk and north Suffolk, has received 334,000kg (736,343lb) of food since April.
It has had to bin 21,000kg (46,297lb) of these donations for being out-of-date or part-eaten.
Mr Scade said the oldest donation on its "shelf of shame" was a 1996 tin of Co-op peaches, with its 17p label intact.