Man, 80, jailed for attempted murder in Brandon
- Published
An 80-year-old man has been jailed for attempted murder after entering a man's house and shooting him with an antique pistol.
Kier Huxtable, of Weeting, Norfolk, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting a former acquaintance in his living room in Brandon, Suffolk.
Huxtable turned up with a double-barrelled pistol and shot the then 48-year-old in the arm in October 2019.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
However, police said gun pellets in his heart cannot be removed.
Police said neighbours helped wrestle the gun from Huxtable, who was found guilty of attempted murder at Ipswich Crown Court.
He had previously admitted possessing a prohibited firearm, for which he received a five-year prison term to run concurrently to the 18 years.
Police said the firearm used was an antique design pistol with side-by-side barrels, twin triggers and manual cocking hammers, which needed to be pulled back to make the weapon ready to fire.
Det Con Andy Day said the victim suffered considerable physical and mental trauma as a result of the shooting and that his injuries still required monitoring.
"Throughout the trial, Kier Huxtable showed no remorse or explanation for his actions that night," he said.
"Despite his age, Huxtable has shown himself to be a very dangerous individual."
