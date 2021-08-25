Ipswich Co-op shop to be demolished for new school building
The go-ahead has been given to demolish a former department store and replace it with a new primary school.
Ipswich Borough Council approved plans to replace the Edwardian Co-op building in Carr Street in Ipswich in Suffolk, which dates back to 1908.
The Ipswich Society called for part of the historic structure to be incorporated in the school's design.
Agents for the Department of Education said retaining them would add £3m in costs and was "not financially viable".
The two-storey school, which will be run by the Active Learning Trust, will have room for 420 primary pupils and 26 nursery children.
It will have a rooftop multi-use games area and outdoor teaching space.
Planning committee councillors said the developers must retain and rehome a mosaic above the Cox Lane walkway to Carr Street.
John Norman from The Ipswich Society said it welcomed the creation of a new school, but added: "If we knock these [locally-listed] buildings down they are lost forever."
The local list is a catalogue of buildings deemed important to the town, but it does not carry the weight of an Historic England listing.
Tom Pike from the developers said the school plans "result in a number of public benefits" including a new school, redevelopment of a derelict site and help to regenerate the Carr Street end of town.
No date has yet been set to start work on the new school.