Thorpesness cliff erosion: Warning to avoid part of beach
People are being warned to avoid a beach on the Suffolk coast after cliff erosion.
East Suffolk Council said the cliff at the northern end of Thorpeness towards Sizewell has "eroded further".
The authority said on Friday: "Please do stay away from this area of the beach as further falls are possible."
In January 2017 a 58-year-old man, Brendan Lavery, died at Thorpeness when a cliff collapsed on to him as he walked his dog.
The council said of the latest erosion: "We are working with the community in Thorpeness to develop a solution to help reduce the erosion."
