Suffolk Police catch 2,000 speeding motorists in two weeks

image captionThe Grafton Way/Commercial Road "double Ds" in Ipswich town centre have been a hotspot for speeding motorists over the years

A police force said it was "disappointing" that nearly 2,000 speeding motorists were caught during a two week-long enforcement campaign.

Suffolk Police recorded 1,924 motorists going over the speed limit between 26 July and 8 August.

Most were caught by fixed or mobile cameras, the rest by officers on patrol, the force said.

Ch Insp Jon Chapman said a few miles per hour "can be the difference between life and death".

The number of types of vehicle stopped were:

  • 1,844 cars
  • 58 vans
  • 18 lorries
  • Three motorcycles
  • One bus

"The number of speeding offences detected as part of this year's campaign is extremely disappointing to see," said Ch Insp Chapman.

