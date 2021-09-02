Suffolk Police catch 2,000 speeding motorists in two weeks
- Published
A police force said it was "disappointing" that nearly 2,000 speeding motorists were caught during a two week-long enforcement campaign.
Suffolk Police recorded 1,924 motorists going over the speed limit between 26 July and 8 August.
Most were caught by fixed or mobile cameras, the rest by officers on patrol, the force said.
Ch Insp Jon Chapman said a few miles per hour "can be the difference between life and death".
The number of types of vehicle stopped were:
- 1,844 cars
- 58 vans
- 18 lorries
- Three motorcycles
- One bus
"The number of speeding offences detected as part of this year's campaign is extremely disappointing to see," said Ch Insp Chapman.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.