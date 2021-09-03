Kesgrave schoolboy shooting: Boy, 16, made threat to kill in custody
A teenager convicted of attempted murder after shooting a boy in the face with a shotgun said he "probably would kill again", a court heard.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, made the comments while in custody 20 days after the shooting in Kesgrave, Suffolk, last September, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
He did not know whether or not his victim was still alive at the time.
The judge adjourned sentencing for more information about the defendant.
A double-barrelled shotgun was used in the shooting that happened on the first day back to school after the summer holidays last year.
The victim, aged 15 at the time of the incident, was wounded on his way to school.
He remains partially paralysed and his father told the court he would "never have the life he was destined for".
Reading the pre-sentence report, Judge Martyn Levett said the defendant was taking part in an activity at a secure unit when he was asked: "What will you do when you leave here?"
The defendant's response was "probably kill again", the report said.
"Another young person then asked (the defendant) 'are you going to go for murder?'
"Answer - 'I don't know, I don't know if he's dead'," the report said.
The defendant was also heard saying he would "like to be famous for chemical warfare".
Judge Levett said he would consider whether the comments were "bravado" and asked for further evidence.
During the six-week trial, the jury heard the two boys had been friends and had known each other since primary school.
The court was told the victim was blasted by the over-and-under Beretta from a distance of less than 1.5m (5ft).
Sentencing was adjourned until 24 September.
