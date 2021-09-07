BMW taken from Suffolk car garage during test drive
- Published
A convertible BMW has been stolen from a car dealer's garage while it was being taken out for a test drive.
Suffolk Police said the silver 118, with registration BX10 UTG, left the garage on the A134 at Leavenheath at about 17:30 BST on Friday.
The car was driven in the direction of Nayland and the Essex border and was not returned.
Officers have asked anyone with any knowledge to its whereabouts, or who may have seen it, to get in touch.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.