A12 Suffolk: Overturned lorry causes delays at Martlesham

Published
image captionThe lorry overturned on a roundabout on the A12 east of Ipswich

An overturned lorry has caused rush hour disruption on a busy dual carriageway.

The incident happened on the A12 Tesco roundabout at Martlesham Heath in Suffolk at about 07:00 BST.

Northbound traffic was seen backing up along the road, east of Ipswich, though police said only one lane was blocked.

A spokesman said lane one and Eagle Way were closed but a full closure of the roundabout was likely to be required for recovery to take place.

In a post on Twitter, the force urged drivers to avoid the area.

image captionTraffic was seen backing up along the dual carriageway at rush hour on Monday morning

