A12 Suffolk: Overturned lorry causes delays at Martlesham
- Published
An overturned lorry has caused rush hour disruption on a busy dual carriageway.
The incident happened on the A12 Tesco roundabout at Martlesham Heath in Suffolk at about 07:00 BST.
Northbound traffic was seen backing up along the road, east of Ipswich, though police said only one lane was blocked.
A spokesman said lane one and Eagle Way were closed but a full closure of the roundabout was likely to be required for recovery to take place.
In a post on Twitter, the force urged drivers to avoid the area.
