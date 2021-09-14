Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles models raise money for NHS charities
Giant models of three Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been putting "smiles" on people's faces while raising money for NHS charities.
The 7ft-tall (2.13m) "heroes in a half-shell" stand in Tara Chorlton's front garden in Walton, near Felixstowe, Suffolk.
She said her husband Simon "rescued" them from Drusillas Park, East Sussex, which was getting rid of them.
Mrs Chorlton said she had raised £200 for the zoo and NHS Charities Together.
She said she planned to auction off the turtles - plus a fourth one of their companion Donatello that could not fit in her garden - to raise more money for the two causes.
Meanwhile, she said the giant replicas of Raphael, Michelangelo and Leonardo from the comics, TV shows and movies were attracting "a lot" of attention - and donations - in Cage Lane.
The 50-year-old grandmother-of-three said: "Lots of people have been taking photos of them and have been taking selfies, even the binmen.
"The children love them and know all of their names. It's really nice to see the kids have a smile on their faces."
