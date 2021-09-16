Beccles Lido cuts opening hours over lifeguard shortage
An outdoor pool has been forced to shorten its opening hours due to a shortage of lifeguards.
Beccles Lido in Suffolk said it had "fallen victim to the UK-wide workforce shortage", with many lifeguards heading to university after the summer break.
It has put a call out for staff, and will offer fewer sessions over five days from next week.
Manager Matt Day said: "We've only three lifeguards, so it's very difficult to keep our timetable."
Back in March, the heated open air pool was one of a handful in England to be welcoming a queue of eager swimmers on the first day of lockdown easing.
