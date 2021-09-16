GP practice begins flu jabs ahead of 'unprecedented' winter
A surgery which expected to vaccinate 700 people on the first day of flu jabs has said protection was vital as the NHS faced "unprecedented challenges".
Some 3,500 people are eligible for a vaccine with Peninsula Practice in Suffolk.
It began its roll-out at a community centre in Aldeburgh earlier, with further clinics in Alderton and Orford.
Senior partner Lindsey Crockett said: "It's really important, especially this year, for people to be vaccinated."
She added: "We know it gives good protection, and this is the first year we are facing these unprecedented challenges with Covid.
"We've got less social distancing, people are not wearing masks; we are anticipating some significant illnesses."
Ms Crockett said it was a particularly busy time for the practice, which had to continue managing sick patients across its four rural surgeries.
"We also have our nurses doing their long-term condition reviews, looking after people with asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), so that they don't get unwell during the winter, so that's all happening at the same time."
Richard Hughes, 68, who was among the first to be jabbed at Aldeburgh, said he had no hesitation in getting his flu vaccine.
"There's no doubt we will come under pressure through Covid and flu, so everything you can do to help, you should do," he said.
"The science strongly says that vaccinations are an important part of it, not the only part, but I think everyone should get vaccinated.
"Get it done."
The practice said it had not experienced a delay in flu vaccinations, which was anticipated earlier this month due to the lack of HGV drivers.
