Ipswich dental nurse wins fashion photographer award

image caption"I don't know where I found the strength sometimes, but I made it," said the 35 year old, who plans to focus on her photography full-time.

A dental nurse who organised photo shoots in her spare time has said it "means the world" that she has won Fashion Photographer of the Year at the inaugural African Fashion Awards. Single mother Sheila Barbosa, 35, from Ipswich, Suffolk, began snapping fashion images just two years ago and now hopes to make it her career.

image captionMs Barbosa said the award meant so much. "Firstly, as I am African. I am a Portuguese national born in Guinea-Bissau, and my roots are all African," she said.
image caption"I always liked photography, from an early age, and I can take pictures of weddings, babies, parties, but my passion is fashion," she said
image captionShe said she was "surprised" when her name was announced, as the other five nominees included full-time photographers with thousands of followers on social media
image captionMs Barbosa said she hoped to bring out the best out of her subjects. "Sometimes they don't realise how good they are, and I show that to them," she added.

