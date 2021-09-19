Protestors line beach to oppose Sizewell C nuclear plant sea defences
About 500 people have attended a protest against proposed sea defences for a nuclear power plant.
Organisers of the Stop Sizewell C campaign formed a "human wall" marking out where they see new sea defences impacting the coastline.
The electricity plant would be built next to the existing Sizewell B reactor in Suffolk by EDF Energy.
Campaigner Alison Downes said: "If Sizewell C were to go ahead this much loved beach could change forever."
On its website, EDF Energy said: "Our sea defence plans are strictly regulated by East Suffolk Council, the Environment Agency and the Office for Nuclear regulation."
Hundreds lined up to show the position of the proposed wall which will be built out of rocks.
EDF Energy says it would all be landscaped, like the existing sea defences and will not stop people using the beach.
The campaign group which claims the plant would be obsolete by the time it is built, is also concerned the nuclear plant would be subject to coastal erosion and therefore unsafe.
But EDF said it had incorporated "adaptable" sea defence measures into its design to protect the plant from the sea.
EDF Energy said Sizewell C would generate 3.2 gigawatts of electricity, enough to provide 7% of the UK's needs.
The developer also estimated it would create 5,000 to 8,000 local jobs during construction, which could take about nine years and cost £20bn.
The company also plans to transport a large proportion of construction materials by sea and rail, amid fears local roads would not be able to cope with the increase in lorries.
The government will have the final say on whether the plant can be built.