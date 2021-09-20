BBC News

Suffolk and Essex: Heavy rain brings flooding

Published
image source, Holly Jones-Warren
image captionHolly Jones-Warren said it was like "wading through a river"

Heavy rain has brought flooding to parts of Suffolk.

Weather forecaster Dan Holley said up to 80mm (3in) of rain fell at Wixoe, near Haverhill, and 71mm (2.8in) at Long Melford near Sudbury in 24 hours from Sunday morning into Monday.

In Long Melford, Holly Jones-Warren said she did not think she had "ever been out in such heavy rain".

"Got stuck in it at the top of Kentwell Hall, it's like wading through a river walking down the village," she said.

image source, Holly Jones-Warren
image captionThe B1064 was flooded in Long Melford just south of the bridge Chad Brook, near The Bull Hotel
image source, Holly Jones-Warren
image captionWeather forecaster Dan Holley said about 71mm of rain fell at Long Melford

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said one crew attended flooding at Cordell Road, Long Melford, at about 18:00 BST on Sunday.

Other areas hit by heavy downpours included Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, BBC Look East forecaster Holley posted on Twitter.

He said parts of Essex were also affected, including Purleigh on the Dengie Peninsula and Great Dunmow near Stansted Airport.

image source, Holly Jones-Warren
image captionSuffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew to Long Melford at 18:00 BST on Sunday

