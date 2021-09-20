Deer struck in rope swing rescued by Suffolk fire crews
Firefighters have been called to help free a red deer which had its antlers trapped in a rope swing hanging from a tree.
Crews were called to the aid of the animal in a field off Cawley Road, Leavenheath in Suffolk, just before 11:15 BST.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the stag weighed about half a tonne and was "distressed" and "frightened".
It said it was waiting for a vet to arrive before attempting a rescue.
The fire service said it had been called by the RSPCA and had "devised its rescue and release plan" for the animal, which was about 8ft (2.4m) tall.
"[But] because of the distressed, frightened and dangerous state the deer is in we can't [attempt] any rescue at the moment, so we're waiting for a vet to sedate the deer before doing that," station manager, Kevin Oxford, said.
He added that the rescue should be "a simple matter of [using] a sharp cutting tool" to set the animal free but because it was distressed, "the moment anyone gets close to the animal it becomes very agitated".
"It's a beautiful large animal that we want to do our best for," he said.
The service said the incident was on-going.