Joshua Sahota: Mental health unit death raises coroner fears
- Published
The death of a man who took his own life has caused a coroner to raise concerns over restricted items at mental health units.
Joshua Sahota, 25, died as a result of asphyxia and psychosis in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 9 September 2019.
Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley said Mr Sahota's family were unaware an item which contributed to his death was on a restricted items list.
The NHS trust which runs the unit said it had improved its internal processes.
Mr Sahota, from Kennett in Cambridgeshire, was taken to the Wedgewood Unit on the West Suffolk Hospital site three weeks before his death as his mental health had declined.
Insufficient staffing levels contributed to his death, an inquest jury at Suffolk Coroner's Court concluded.
Other factors included insufficient observations and one-to-one processes, no clear and concise risk assessments, being slow to develop a care plan and the absence of a documented crisis plan.
Mr Parsley has written to Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), which runs the Wedgewood Unit, and the Department for Health and Social Care.
In his prevention of future deaths report, the coroner said the restricted item was a plastic bag, which had been used for carrying clothes.
He said that "had the family known that [the item] was a restricted item, it would not have been taken to the hospital in the first instance".
"There was... no effective communication with the family regarding what items were, and what items were not, allowed onto the ward in Josh's case," he added.
He said he was concerned family and friends of current inpatients "may still inadvertently take a particular item onto [the] ward" or know they have an item, but be "totally unaware" it was restricted.
NSFT said it would study the inquest's conclusion and Mr Parsley's concerns to see if there was any further action required.
Stuart Richardson, chief executive at NSFT, said: "I am deeply sorry for Joshua's death and I am keen to support his family in any way I can.
"I want to assure Joshua's family that we have improved our internal processes following his tragic death, including making sure there is regular, meaningful, one-to-one time with psychology team members to reduce the chances of this happening to anyone else."
The Department for Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.
