Cannabis plant found growing on A14 in Suffolk

image captionSuffolk Police said officers found the plant just off a sliproad on the A14 in Ipswich

Police discovered a cannabis plant growing on the verge of a dual carriageway.

Officers from Suffolk Police found the plant on the A14 at Ipswich on Sunday.

The force posted a picture on Twitter of an officer pointing at the plant growing at the side of a sliproad and wrote: "You'll be amazed at some of the things we come across on the A14."

The plant was removed from the location and was "in the custody of Suffolk Police", the force said.

image captionThe plant was removed from the dual carriageway by officers

