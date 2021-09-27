Mental health targets not being met in Norfolk and Suffolk, report says
Young people needing mental health support are not being seen quick enough, a report has said.
The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) had struggled to meet referral time targets in either county.
In one area, 19.5% of under-18s needing urgent referrals were assessed within five days, with the target being 95%, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The trust said it had seen an "increased demand" for support.
Amy Eagle, interim chief operating officer, said: "We are working with our partners in the NHS and in community organisations to ensure children and young people receive the care they need."
She added staff were "working hard to meet the demand".
The report to NSFT board members said there had been 112 emergency mental health referrals for under 18s in May, 121 in June and 125 in July.
In Suffolk, no under-19s with eating disorders were referred for urgent treatment within the recommended week time frame.
The report said the trust was looking to provide distanced therapies to work with those who had waited longest and who were more at risk of clinical harm.