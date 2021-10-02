London Marathon: Suffolk man who ran with wife's ashes returns
A man who ran the last London Marathon carrying his late wife's ashes is running again this year to thank a charity that has supported him.
Chris Rose, 41, from Rendlesham, Suffolk, ran the marathon in April 2019, two months after his wife Angela died from breast cancer.
She had always hoped to take part in the event, so he decided to take her ashes in a wristband.
He has raised more than £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Mr Rose, who works in the cancer research team at Ipswich Hospital, said: "It has been a very tough few years and Macmillan has really supported me with counselling sessions at my hospital and this is my way of saying thank you."
His 11-year-old son Jack has also been helped by Macmillan, who funded art therapy sessions at his school.
Mr Rose was forced to spend five months apart from his son during the pandemic while he worked at the hospital.
Jack moved in with his grandparents and his dad said it had been "incredibly tough".
He said he was looking forward to running the marathon again, which he thinks will be emotional but for different reasons.
"Last time the pain of losing Angela was very raw and I don't think it had sunk in. I spent a lot of time looking up at the sky," he said.
"This time I feel I have really moved forwards and I am proud of myself. I am running this one for me and for other people who have lost loved ones.
"I won't be looking up so much as looking forwards."
