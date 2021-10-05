Fuel crisis: Suffolk scrap metal dealer helps key workers
- Published
A scrap metal dealer has provided free fuel for essential workers from old cars.
Assington Autos near Sudbury, Suffolk, would normally sell the fuel drained from cars being scrapped for recycling but has offered it to key workers for no charge during the fuel crisis.
It said people's eligibility was checked and they booked a time and date to get fuel.
Office manager Charlotte Malone said: "They've been amazed and so grateful."
"But we're grateful to them for what they've done for us over the pandemic."
She said they have had between five to 10 key workers a day since they started in the week commencing 20 September.
The surge in demand for fuel came after fears lorry driver shortages would hit supplies of petrol and diesel.
Key workers included those in health and social care, delivery and transport staff and supermarket and food industry employees who kept heading to their jobs to ensure the nation was able to keep on functioning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Five forecourts run by the East of England Co-op in Essex and Suffolk are opening from 06:00 to 07:00 BST just for key workers.
