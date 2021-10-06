Ed Sheeran to appear on The Voice US as 'mega mentor'
Ed Sheeran will appear on US talent show The Voice as a "mega mentor".
The singer-songwriter from Suffolk will join judges Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend as he helps contestants prepare for the knockout rounds.
Sheeran will help acts with their song choices in episodes which will be broadcast from 25 October.
His fourth studio album, =, is set to be released days after his debut on the show, on 29 October.
In August, Sheeran said: "I've been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it's really a coming of age record."
The star is also set to release a Christmas single this year with Sir Elton John.
In an interview with NPO Radio 2 in the Netherlands, Sheeran revealed Elton called him on Christmas Day and asked him to collaborate on a festive record.
"There's something coming in December, and it's great," he said.
"Elton rung me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas... and he said, 'Step into Christmas is number six in the charts and I'm 74 and I'm still having [expletive] chart hits. This is great, I wanna do another Christmas song - will you do it with me?'
"It's gonna come, just me and him and it's great," Sheeran said.