Suffolk: Extra Covid measures brought in at schools
Schools in Suffolk are being asked to take additional measures to stem the rise in cases of Covid-19.
The county council said as many as a third of pupils in some of its schools had become infected.
It said it was currently dealing with 226 outbreaks in educational settings across the county.
As of Wednesday, the council said children should stay at home if a sibling tested positive, and should not return until a PCR test had been taken.
The council's advice was that "all siblings who live in the same house as the positive case should get a PCR test from the third day following the initial positive PCR".
"If this comes back as negative and the siblings feel well, those siblings can return to their education setting."
It added: "Case rates in Suffolk are currently high, and it is necessary to introduce additional local actions to break the chain of transmission and protect education settings from outbreaks."
In the week to 5 October, the county council said 2,785 people in Suffolk tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 66 since the last week.
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Cambridgeshire, schools have been asked to reintroduce face masks after a rise in Covid-19 cases.
Public health officials said more than 50% of recent infections in the county were in the 0 to 17-year-old age group.
