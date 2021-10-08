BBC News

Man dies in industrial incident at Ellough plastics factory

Image caption, Emergency services were called to Berry M&H Ltd, on the Ellough Industrial Estate, just after 20:50 BST on Thursday

A man has died in an industrial incident at a plastics factory.

Emergency services were called to Berry M&H Ltd in Ellough, near Beccles, Suffolk, to an employee in need of urgent medical assistance just after 20:50 BST on Thursday.

Suffolk Police said the man, aged in his 30s, died at the scene.

The force said it was conducting a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive into the circumstances leading to the man's death.

The BBC has approached Berry M&H Ltd for comment.

The factory is based on Benacre Road on the Ellough Industrial Estate.

